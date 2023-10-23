Missing non-verbal Florida woman found in neighbor's garage 6 days after disappearance

The nearly week-long search for a missing non-verbal Florida senior woman ended Sunday when the woman was found at a neighbor's home, officials said.

Margaret Gallaway, 80, of Collier County in southwest Florida, was found in a neighbor's garage, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday.

The sheriff's office reported Gallaway lived in the Crown Point community, a neighborhood in East Naples.

The woman, who has Alzheimer's disease, was found safe and transported by EMS to a hospital for evaluation, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

The search for Gallaway began Oct. 16 after officials with the sheriff's office announced she wandered away from her home.

A ping on doorbell video

The sheriff's office said that deputies reviewed doorbell video from Monday with residents of the woman's community and saw "a brief glimpse of a person entering a nearby open garage."

After getting permission from the family of the homeowner, they entered the garage and found Gallaway.

"The garage door was open on Monday afternoon when Mrs. Gallaway went missing but the homeowner later closed it, unaware that Mrs. Gallaway was inside," the sheriff's office posted.

A closed garage door and an out-of-town visit

The homeowner then left the area on Tuesday to visit family, the sheriff's department said in its announcement.

Dozens of law enforcement officers and local residents had joined the search for Gallaway, after family members reported her missing the afternoon of Oct. 16.

