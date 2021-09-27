Missing North Carolina 16-year-old was last seen getting off school bus, sheriff says

Officials in North Carolina are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen getting off a school bus.

Santana Oxendine, 16 of Red Springs, was reported missing by her family on Sunday after she hadn’t been seen since “exiting her school bus” near Old Red Springs Road and Shop Drive on Friday, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office described Santana as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Oxendine is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170,” the sheriff’s office said.

No other information about Santana was released as of Monday morning.

Robeson County is about 100 miles south of Raleigh.

Woman comes out of gas station to find car and two children missing, Georgia cops say

8-year-old getting off school bus hit by pickup — and driver flees, Virginia cops say

Rumors on social media are derailing search for missing Summer Wells, officials say

One child dies and another hurt after woman throws them off bridge, Louisiana cops say