A missing North Carolina woman's boyfriend was arrested driving her Jeep

A missing woman's boyfriend was arrested last week after he was stopped by North Carolina police driving her Jeep.

A missing North Carolina woman's boyfriend was arrested last week after police found him driving her Jeep, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

Jessica Lawrence, 42, was reported missing by her family on October 12, after she was last seen at her home in St. Pauls, North Carolina on September 26, law enforcement said.

Last week, Michael Brayboy was stopped by police while he was driving her car and later arrested, police said.

WRAL reported that Brayboy, 42, was Lawrence's boyfriend.

Police called Lawrence's disappearance "suspicious," and a search is being led by local and state authorities.

"Right now we're hoping for the best, but we fear the worse is going to take place," Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told WRAP.

Police said Brayboy was charged with failure to report a change in address by a sex offender and is being held on $1.5 million bond.

"We have reason to believe foul play is involved," Wilkins said to WRAL.

He added, "many leads have been established and evidence has been obtained."

Lawrence was working at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina, WRAL reported, and is a mother of three.

Police said Lawrence is 5'5" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

