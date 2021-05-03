Missing NY college student: $10K reward offered after Niagara Falls searches turn up empty

Danielle Wallace
·3 min read

Family is offering a $10,000 reward for information about missing 19-year-old Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis, as searches conducted near Niagara Falls in upstate New York over the weekend turned up empty more than one week after her disappearance.

The college sophomore was last seen around 11 p.m. on April 24 in surveillance footage leaving her residence hall. Family said she handed in a school assignment before catching a bus to Niagara Falls. A ping from her cellphone was detected aboute two hours later in Niagara Falls State Park, 17 miles from campus. There has been no cellphone electronic activity since then and no financial activity or other communication with family or friends, Buffalo State Police Chief Peter Carey said.

"This is not like her. This is not of her nature," Saniyya’s sister, Keyora Dennis, said at a recent press conference Friday. "My mother always says she’s a creature of habit… When she comes to visit my mother in the city or comes to visit our family she lets her know when she’s running late or lets her know who she’s going to be with, what time she expects to be home."

University Police is working with police agencies at the local, state and federal level, Carey said.

Buffalo State Police said it obtained surveillance footage of Saniyya at the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) bus terminal in downtown Buffalo, WGRZ reported. That video has not been made public.

FBI JOINS SEARCH FOR MISSING VIRGINIA BOY, 2, LURED FROM CHURCH BY UNKNOWN ABDUCTOR

"Our one and only goal in this investigation is to locate Saniyya and reconnect her with her family. Understandably, emotions are high right now, but I want to be clear that our department will not rest until Saniyya is found," Carey said in an updated statement released Saturday, after family expressed frustration about the pace of the investigation. "I understand the desire for new details about this case is high, but to ensure the integrity of this multi-agency investigation, we are limited in our ability to share further information at this time."

Saniyya, originally from the Bronx in New York City, is described as a Black female who is 5-foot-3, weighs about 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. No evidence of foul play was immediately detected, the University Police Department (UPD) at Buffalo State College said. Family said Saniyya is an honor student studying mechanical engineering.

Her father, Calvin Byrd, has since traveled to Niagara Falls to search for his daughter.

"I can't leave if I didn't say I looked at every inch of this park," he told "Good Morning America." "I think time is of the essence… When it happens like this, it's a very time sensitive matter."

Investigators believe that she may need medical attention and may still be in the western New York area or may have traveled to Yonkers, New York, just north of New York City.

Julia Stevens, with Allies for Black Justice, organized several search parties in recent days focused on Goat Island, where police said Saniyya's phone last pinged at 1:23 a.m. on April 25, WKBW reported.

University Police has circulated her information statewide to police agencies and hospitals through the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse. UPD and campus officials are in close consultation with Saniyya’s family and are providing support during this difficult time, the campus police department said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information that may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact Buffalo State’s University Police Department at (716) 878-6333 or police@buffalostate.edu. Information can also be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166, or by calling the NYS Missing Person’s Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543.

Agencies working the case include: New York State Police, NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services Clearinghouse, NYS Park Police, City of Buffalo Police, City of Niagara Falls Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie Crime Analysis Center, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) Police, Niagara Regional Police, Amtrak Police, and the United States Secret Service.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter to introduce ticketing for audio 'Spaces' feature

    Twitter Inc said on Monday it will introduce a new feature to let users charge admission to their live audio chat rooms in its "Spaces" feature, as the social media company seeks to court more content creators. Until now, only some users who were part of Twitter's pilot testing were able to host their own Space. Twitter introduced Spaces last year to compete with viral app Clubhouse, which jump-started the audio chat trend and attracted celebrities and entrepreneurs, but remains limited as an invite-only app.

  • Electronic billboards and banner to go up in search for missing mom

    Erica Hernandez's family said they want the public to know they are still looking for her after she disappeared two weeks ago.

  • Police: Man fatally shot in Logan section of Philadelphia

    A shooting in Philadelphia has left a man dead on Sunday morning.

  • Sean McVay explains Rams’ surprising decision not to draft an offensive lineman

    The Rams went all seven rounds without taking a single offensive lineman. Sean McVay explained why, pointing to their depth.

  • Clean megaprojects divide surprise group: environmentalists

    As President Joe Biden's administration plans to fight climate change by weaning the nation off fossil fuels, these large-scale renewable energy projects are the source of conflict within a seemingly unlikely group: environmentalists. America's patchwork of environmental and conservation groups — encompassing players such as public lands advocates, animal welfare proponents and hunting organizations — have disparate opinions about new renewable energy infrastructure and its trade-offs.

  • Remember that Buffalo RB who ran for 409 yards, 8 TDs in a game? WFT signed him

    A reported undrafted free agent addition by Washington put together an all-time performance for Buffalo in 2020.

  • John Mayer and Cazzie David Spotted Out Together in L.A.

    John Mayer and comedian Cazzie David, who was previously in a relationship with Pete Davidson, were seen grabbing sushi in Los Angeles together. Scroll to see the pic of their outing below.

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • O'Ward gets 1st IndyCar win at Texas after big 1st-lap crash

    Pato O'Ward felt calm while he enjoyed the ride in the closing laps in Texas, getting his first IndyCar Series victory at the track closest to the Mexican-born driver's hometown. O'Ward passed Josef Newgarden with 23 laps to go Sunday and stayed in front the rest of the way in the No. 5 for Arrow McLaren SP. The race was the second in as many days at Texas, and was marred by the IndyCar's second first-lap crash of the season.

  • ‘It’s up to us’: Ben Crump calls for justice at Andrew Brown’s funeral

    Demonstrators in North Carolina have been calling for police to release full body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Andrew Brown

  • Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening U.S.-UK travel market

    In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the groups said the leaders' planned meeting in early June "would be an ideal opportunity for a joint announcement of the full reopening of the U.S.-UK air travel market for both U.S. and UK citizens." The United States since March 2020 has barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in the UK from the United States.

  • Hamilton-Verstappen battle promises thrilling F1 season

    Three intense wheel-to-wheel races with dogged defending and aggressive overtaking have made the Formula One season a thrilling battle so far, with veteran Lewis Hamilton chasing a record eighth title and Max Verstappen going all out to stop him. Hamilton's victory at Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix was his second of the season and 97th of his glittering career. It also ensured all the races this year have seen Hamilton and Verstappen finish in the top two positions, with Verstappen winning one after going so close to winning the season's opener in Bahrain.

  • Biden administration to begin reunifying families separated by Trump 'zero tolerance' policy

    Four families are expected to be reunited this week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

  • DeSantis signs order ending all local COVID-19 restrictions in Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed an executive order to end all local emergency orders relating to COVID-19, effectively halting enforcement of restrictions across the state, the Miami Herald reports. Why it matters: DeSantis argued that continuing to mandate restrictions would undermine confidence in the vaccines, which he stressed are effective and have been administered to much of the state's elderly population.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: New coronavirus infections are falling across most of the country and 38% of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, though health experts caution that variants could still threaten to reverse the country's progress.Florida, which became one of the world's epicenters for the virus in July, has fully vaccinated 37.3% of its population.About one in 609 residents in the state have died from the virus, compared to a national rate closer to one in 569 people, per the Orlando Sentinel. What they're saying: DeSantis accused governors of seizing power during the pandemic through executive orders meant to enforce social distancing and stay-at-home orders. "Now in the state of Florida, we worked very hard, particularly since this summer, to jettison those types of policies and we focused on lifting people up. We wanted people going back to work, we wanted our kids to be in school, we thought that that was very important," he said. The other side: Rick Kriseman, the mayor of St. Petersburg, tweeted, "To be clear, cities like St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach, saved Florida and the governor's behind throughout this pandemic. Can you imagine if each city had been led by Ron DeSantis? How many lives would have been lost? What would our economy look like today?"Go deeper: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans coronavirus "vaccine passports"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

    Some Florida Republicans are reportedly growing concerned that a new bill curbing the use of mail-in voting could end up backfiring on the party. After Florida's state legislature recently passed a bill to place new restrictions on mail ballots, some Republicans in the state are "reacting with alarm," The Washington Post reports. After all, the bill will be "curtailing a practice that millions of state Republicans use," the Post writes, and Republicans are worried their "political fortunes are in peril" as a result. The bill, for example, requires that voters reapply for mail ballots each two-year cycle, whereas the current law requires them to reapply every four years, and it also restricts the use of drop boxes, the report notes. The state legislature moved to enact the changes following the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump attacked the use of mail-in voting. But almost 35 percent of GOP voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail in 2020, and Republicans fear the bill will "further undercut the party's ability to encourage mail voting," the Post writes. "Donald Trump attempted to ruin a perfectly safe and trusted method of voting," a Republican consultant told the Post. "The main law that we pass when we pass election bills in Florida is the law of unintended consequences." One former state party official expressed particular concern that military personnel "might not think they have to request a ballot" and seniors "might not know the law has changed, and they might not get a ballot." Some Republicans reportedly discussed trying to exclude these two groups from the requirement to request mail ballots each cycle but were told this would "raise equal protection problems." Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters denied to the Post that the bill will "hurt anybody, Republicans or Democrats," arguing "people are going to understand the changes that we me made long before another election comes around." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutLiz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden's victory 'the Big Lie'

  • Liz Cheney says Trump is 'poisoning our democratic system' after he tries to label the 2020 election he lost 'the big lie'

    Trump has successfully convinced the majority of GOP voters of the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • The Hornets got punked; do they shrink now or rise to match what Heat did to them?

    The Charlotte Hornets got a taste of playoff intensity, and looked intimidated in loss to Miami Heat