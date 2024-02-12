Missing Ocala boys, father could be in New Jersey, deputies say

Deputies in Marion County are looking for two young children.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 4-year-old Tristan Johnson and 6-year-old Terrance Johnson were last seen at Harveys Supermarket on Pine Avenue in Ocala.

Investigators said their mother left her two sons in the custody of their father at that location.

Tristan Johnson, age 4, is described as 3′5″ tall, approximately 40 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Terrance Johnson, age 6, is described as 3′8″ tall, approximately 55 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Marion County deputies are looking for 2 boys last seen in Ocala.

Deputies believe the boys’ father, Terrance Johnson, 37, unlawfully traveled out of Florida with the children, possibly to New Jersey.

Investigators said the father has stopped communicating with the boys’ mother and they now have a concern for their safety.

They added that a court order has been filed for law enforcement to take custody of the children and return them to their mother.

Deputies are asking anyone with tips about where the trio could be to call 911.

