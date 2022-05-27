Missing Ohio woman Anastasia Hamilton found dead in abandoned Cleveland home

Cleveland authorities have found the body of missing 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton in an abandoned home, according to local reports.

Hamilton was last seen on May 21 in the Terminal Tower parking garage, according to Cleveland CrimeStoppers, which offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to her whereabouts.

She was reported missing two days later on May 23, when police released a photo of Hamilton walking with an unknown man in the parking garage, according to FOX 8 Cleveland.

Authorities discovered her body in an abandoned home in the 3600 block of East 54th St. on May 25 after receiving a tip from "witnesses," FOX 8 reported. East 54th is about a 12-minute drive from the Terminal Tower garage

Police said they found her body on a couch and that she had cuts and abrasions on her head, body, arms and legs, according to the outlet.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has yet to determine Hamilton's cause of death.

The Cleveland Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the 25-year-old's disappearance and death to contact Cleveland Crime Stoppers at (216)25-CRIME.