Missing Oklahoma man found safe in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man that has been missing since June was found in Texas on Sunday, October 8.

Officials say Andrew Griffin was last seen in Shawnee on Friday, June 30, 2023, when he was traveling from Pottawatomie County to Odessa, Texas, for work. His boss said he never showed up and hadn’t been seen since.

RELATED NEWS: Search continues for missing man last seen in Pottawatomie County

After several months, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says Griffin was found in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday and taken into custody for outstanding warrants out of Le Flore and Oklahoma Counties.

“We would like to thank the many law enforcement partners both local and federal for all the assistance offered to help bring this missing person case to an end.” said the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.