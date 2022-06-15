Missing Oldtown man found dead at Boundary Dam in northeastern Washington

Garrett Cabeza, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Jun. 14—A 33-year-old man who had been missing since last month and last seen at a Newport residence was found dead at the Boundary Dam in Metaline, Washington.

Travis S. Coy, of Oldtown, Idaho, was reported missing in late May, according to a Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office news release.

The sheriff's office was made aware of a body in the water at the northeastern Washington dam around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Deputies responded and were assisted by Boundary Dam rescue personnel in recovering the body.

Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee said the cause and manner of death is under investigation.

