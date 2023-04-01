Missing Osterville man found as police, firefighters respond from across Cape.

A search for an 80-year-old Osterville man that started at 8 a.m. Saturday ended three hours later with him being found in a car in his neighborhood, Barnstable police Sgt. David Foley said.

Police and fire officials were searching Saturday morning for David Herlihy, 80, who lives on Tanglewood Drive in Osterville. Herlihy was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday. He was described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with hazel-colored eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue checkered shirt and gray sneakers, according to the police.

Sandwich fire officials and Barnstable police huddled out of the rain Saturday morning as they monitored a pair of infrared drones searching the neighborhood on Tanglewood Drive in Osterville for an older man reported missing. The search brought in units from across the Cape including police dogs and drone experts, according to the Barnstable police.

Herlihy had reduced cognitive ability, the police said.

The local fire and police agencies sought help from Cape-wide rescue and law enforcement groups, and included the use of police dogs and drones, Foley said.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Missing Osterville man found safe near home with Cape-wide help