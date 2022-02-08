UPDATE: Missing Oxford girl, 14, found
Feb. 8—An Oxford girl reported missing Tuesday afternoon was located about an hour after police posted the case on social media.
At 2:45 p.m., Oxford Police Department reported that Aaliayah Rosas had been located safely.
Original story:
Oxford police looking for missing girl, 14
OXFORD —Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a teen who has been missing for several days.
The Oxford Police Department said Aaliyah Rosas, 14, was last seen Monday, Feb. 8 in Oxford.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosas is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.