UPDATE: Missing Oxford girl, 14, found

Feb. 8—An Oxford girl reported missing Tuesday afternoon was located about an hour after police posted the case on social media.

At 2:45 p.m., Oxford Police Department reported that Aaliayah Rosas had been located safely.

Original story:

Oxford police looking for missing girl, 14

OXFORD —Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a teen who has been missing for several days.

The Oxford Police Department said Aaliyah Rosas, 14, was last seen Monday, Feb. 8 in Oxford.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosas is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

