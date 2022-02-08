UPDATE: Missing Oxford girl, 14, found

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
Feb. 8—An Oxford girl reported missing Tuesday afternoon was located about an hour after police posted the case on social media.

At 2:45 p.m., Oxford Police Department reported that Aaliayah Rosas had been located safely.

Original story:

Oxford police looking for missing girl, 14

OXFORD —Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a teen who has been missing for several days.

The Oxford Police Department said Aaliyah Rosas, 14, was last seen Monday, Feb. 8 in Oxford.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosas is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

