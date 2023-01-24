Missing package? Issue with your account? Here's how to contact Amazon.

Though Amazon is known for efficiency and speed, there may be a few snags along the way like with any online delivery service. Maybe your package didn’t arrive or you're regretting that Black Friday purchase. Maybe you need help changing the address your package is shipping to or there is a problem with your account.

Whatever your inquiry, Amazon has several options for getting in contact with its customer service desk. Here you can find out how to contact Amazon and choose the method of your preference.

How to contact Amazon

Amazon’s customer service page includes options for most customers’ needs, including questions about deliveries, login and security, subscriptions, payments, accessibility and even a section for “something else.” Clicking on “something else” leads to another multi-option menu where additional answers may be found.

Amazon’s customer service center also hosts a “help library” where users can type their questions for better luck on specific inquiries.

Live chat:

When you select “something else” on the customer service help page, the “I need more help” option will lead you to Amazon’s live chat. This will open a new window, where you can chat with an automated messenger bot.

Phone:

Contact an Amazon representative by calling 1-888-280-4331. This number operates 24/7.

Email:

Amazon’s customer service email address is cs-reply@amazon.com, but as Insider reports, the e-commerce company prefers to handle support via live chat or phone.

Social media:

Amazon operates a customer service Twitter account under the handle @AmazonHelp. The account tweets answers to questions in 12 languages.

How do I reach a human at Amazon?

If you’re looking to speak to a person at Amazon, try typing “Talk to a representative” into the live chat system. The messaging assistant will provide you with three options: chat with an associate, request a phone call back or return to the customer service hub to view the frequently solved problems.

How do I file a complaint with Amazon?

You can typically find the remedy to your complaint on Amazon’s customer service page or by talking to a representative, but some issues require even more.

Amazon Pay, the company’s online payments processing service, accepts complaint files about payment through its phone number or address. The phone number is 866-216-1075, and the address is Amazon Payments, Inc. PO Box 81226 Seattle, WA 98108.

Customers can also file complaints through their state agency by contacting the state’s complaint office listed on Amazon Pay’s site.

How do I contact Amazon about not receiving my order?

Amazon has an entire section answering the question “Where’s My Stuff?”

If your package says it’s delivered but isn’t on your doorstep, first try verifying you sent it to the right address. There’s also a chance the package may be somewhere else near your delivery location, like off to the side, or another household member already accepted it.

Amazon advises customers to wait 48 hours before contacting it about a lost package. To contact Amazon, head to the main customer service page and click “A delivery, order or return.”

If you’ve received the package but there’s an item missing, Amazon warns it might be in a different shipment, which you can check the status of by heading to “Your Orders.” If you’re still unable to find it, use the customer service tool online.

