Missing Pasco girl, 11, found safe in Tampa

Authorities have canceled an AMBER alert for a missing Pasco County girl after she was found safe in Tampa.

Montana Breseman, 11, was located in Tampa unharmed, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release issued Tuesday morning. The release did not provide any additional details. A news conference is set for 9 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday that a male and a vehicle that were part of their search had been located, but not the girl.

In an earlier update, the Sheriff’s Office said video showed the girl at about 12:20 p.m. Monday inside a 7-11 store at 8018 Moon Lake Road in New Port Richey. She was seen leaving the store and getting into a dark four-door Hyundai sedan with a male in his late teens to early 20s. The male’s identity was not known at the time.

Before that, the girl was last seen at River Ridge Middle School in New Port Richey about 11 a.m. Monday. Authorities issued the AMBER Alert Monday night.

At a press conference Monday night, Sheriff Chris Nocco pleaded for help finding Breseman and said there were suspicions of human trafficking.

“We don’t believe that she’s in the care and custody of someone who really cares for her,” Nocco said.