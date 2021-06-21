Missing Pecos boy found safe

Jun. 21—SANTA FE, N.M. — State Police have cancelled the Amber Alert issued earlier this morning for a 5-year-old boy they said was abducted in Pecos early this morning.

"Juan Antonio Gallegos has been located and is safe," the agency said in an update sent out about two hours after the Amber Alert was issued.

In the Amber Alert, authorities said Juan was taken from his home at the Casa de Herrera Trailer Park at about 4 a.m. They said he was abducted by his father, Johnny Joe Gallegos, 39, who doesn't have custody.

"Johnny was accompanied by two unknown males when he kicked in the door and abducted Juan," authorities said.

The update doesn't say where the boy was found or whether his father is facing any criminal charges.