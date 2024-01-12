Missing Pensacola woman Kayla Atwood found dead; ex-boyfriend charged with homicide

Pensacola police have found the body of missing Pensacola woman Kayla Atwood, and know they have arrested her ex-boyfriend for allegedly killing her and dumping her body in the woods.

Pensacola police initially arrested 34-year-old Mikhail Fountain on evidence tampering charges for allegedly deleting surveillance footage that showed some of Atwood's activities before she went missing Jan. 3. They upgraded Fountain's charges to murder once cadaver dogs located her body in a shallow grave in a wooded area off of Stow Avenue Thursday, Police Chief Eric Randall said during a Friday press conference.

"There are a number of things that went on in this investigation," Randall said. "This became our No. 1 priority in the last week, (we) left no stone unturned because Kayla was our priority."

Assistant State Attorney Trey Myers and Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves also attended the press conference. Myers said his office is still looking at all of the facts and evidence before determining final charges.

Atwood's family was in attendance, and her sister-in-law, Teresa Blue-Atwood, spoke to the media and said her whole family is thankful for law enforcement's work in finding her sister.

"I want to give thanks to the community on behalf of the Atwood family," she said Friday. "We appreciate all the tips that were sent in, and we give thanks to the Pensacola Police Department for bringing Kayla home."

Fountain is held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

What happened between Mikhail Fountain and Kayla Atwood?

Police say Atwood dropped her children off at daycare on Jan. 3 and never returned to pick them up. She was last seen getting into a yellow Penske box truck with a white sign on the passenger door.

After Atwood's mother picked up the children, family contacted Fountain to see if he knew where the woman had gone. He denied knowing where she was, according to a report.

Police went to Atwood's neighbor across the street from her home on Jan. 5, and the neighbor said she had a working camera pointed toward Atwood's home.

"While speaking with (the neighbor), she mentioned that Mikhail Fountain had come over Wednesday morning (Jan. 3) in his white pickup truck, asking to see her camera footage," a police report says. "Mikhail wanted to see what vehicle picked Atwood up in the morning."

The report says Fountain returned later that same day and asked to see the cameras again, allegedly telling the neighbor Atwood had been kidnapped and he was trying find clues about her disappearance.

The PPD officer who wrote the report noted that Atwood was not reported missing until two days after Fountain allegedly told the neighbor he was finding clues about her kidnapping.

When the neighbor gave police access to the saved surveillance footage, investigators found that a large portion of the footage recorded on Jan. 3 had been deleted, and the only people who had been given access to the surveillance were the neighbor and Fountain.

Who drove the Penske truck?

Police discovered that Antonio Elmores was the driver of the Penske truck, but statements and phone records excluded him as a suspect after he told authorities what happened.

Elmores said he had met Atwood on a dating site and took her children to school on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. He said when he dropped Atwood off at her home on Jan. 3, Fountain was at the home.

After he dropped Atwood off at home, Elmores said he received a call from Atwood's phone, and a male voice asked, "Who is this?" Elmores said he hung up.

PPD confiscated the Penske truck and processed the vehicle, yielding negative results for blood; however, police did say that officers saw Fountain watching the Penske truck across the street from the police department, with no apparent reason for being there.

Surveillance footage corroborated Elmores' story, according the report.

