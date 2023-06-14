Missing Peoria woman found in Goodyear

Lucy Castro

A Peoria woman who went missing after being released from police custody has been found by the Goodyear Police Department.

Peoria police arrived at Lucy Castro’s family home Wednesday to transport her for a mental health evaluation.

She became agitated during the encounter and, according to police documents, swung her right fist toward an officer. Peoria police arrested Castro on suspicion of aggravated assault and transported her to the Phoenix Intake Transfer Release jail early Thursday morning.

Later that day, Castro was released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Castro did not have her phone or wallet, according to her parents, Ramiro and Catalina Castro. They had not heard from her since.

The Castros filed a missing persons report with both Peoria and Phoenix police. They said that they were concerned for Lucy, who needs intensive mental health treatment.

Ramiro and Catalina Castro wondered why their daughter was not brought to a mental health facility after her release from the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The Castros had submitted an application to have their daughter evaluated for court-ordered treatment. Peoria police had originally arrived at their residence to transport her to a facility where this could be done.

The Peoria Police Department said it notified a Maricopa County detention officer of the order. Peoria police said a detention sergeant confirmed receipt of Lucy Castro's mental health documents. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said that when Lucy was released Thursday night, there was no documentation preventing her release.

The Castro family felt that the justice system failed them – and Lucy.

Earlier this month, Ramiro Castro Sr. filed a request to have his daughter evaluated for court-ordered treatment. He was told that police would bring Lucy to a facility, where her condition would be evaluated. If she met the criteria for court-ordered treatment, then she would be transferred to a psychiatric hospital.

According to the Castro family, Lucy’s mental health history stretches back 10 years. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and her treatment has been sporadic. Her family says she grew distrustful of doctors and would sometimes resist taking medication or going to therapy.

Lucy moved into her parents’ home in Peoria in August. The family hoped that the change of scenery would help her stabilize. But Lucy’s condition deteriorated. According to her parents, Lucy grew more paranoid and her delusions took hold.

Lucy’s brothers worried that their elderly parents weren’t able to adequately care for her. Ramiro Castro Sr. said they could not convince Lucy to participate in mental health treatment.

"She didn't want help, but we knew she was sick," said Ramiro Castro Sr.

In April, the Castro family filed their first application for a court-ordered evaluation. Lucy was taken by Peoria police to a mental health facility. She was released within 24 hours. By the time the facility notified Lucy’s parents of her release, she already had called a ride-share service to bring her back to her parents' home in Peoria.

In early June, Ramiro Castro Sr. filed another application. The Castro family believed a court order was the only recourse for getting Lucy treatment.

For the past week, Lucy’s brothers searched the area around the Maricopa County Intake Transfer Release facility, asking if anyone had seen their sister. They retained two private investigators, saying they had stopped relying on police.

On Tuesday, the Goodyear Police Department reached out to the Castro family about a woman matching Lucy Castro's description. According to Goodyear police, Lucy was located after a "check welfare" call was made at a local business.

Lucy Castro has been transported to a mental health facility in Peoria.

"We’re just lucky that she’s OK. It was through our own efforts that we found her," said Ramiro Castro Jr.

