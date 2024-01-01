Missing person’s body recovered Sunday in retention pond in Osceola County, FHP says

A missing person’s body was recovered in a retention pond in Osceola County early Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The missing person’s identity has yet to be released but the body was recovered after a volunteer, civilian dive team, Sunshine State Sonar, located a 2004 Ford Freestar Van at the bottom of a retention pond near the southbound exit ramp of State Road 417 to World Drive around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, FHP said.

The driver ran off the exit ramp and into the retention pond for unknown reasons, FHP said, where the van became submerged in water. The exact date and time of the crash is still under investigation.

However, the case appears to be associated with an Orlando Police Department missing persons case, FHP said.

The remains have yet to be identified, the Orlando Police Department said, adding that the investigation remains active.