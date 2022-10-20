Missing person call turns into burglary case

Oct. 20—VALDOSTA — A missing person report turned into a burglary case Wednesday.

At 7:14 p.m., police responded to a restaurant in the 2900 block of North Ashley Street after E911 received a missing person report, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers made contact with the caller, who said the missing person's phone tracking showed it was in the area. The front doors to the business were shattered; as officers checked the building, they found the "missing person," a 44-year-old Valdosta man, inside the business without permission, police said.

The man had opened several bottles of alcohol.

After being taken to South Georgia Medical Center for an evaluation, the subject was taken to jail on charges of felony burglary and felony criminal damage to property, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.