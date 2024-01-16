Missing person’s case ends tragically when body found in Charlotte creek, CMPD says

The body of a 79-year-old woman who went missing in December is believed to have been found in a north Charlotte creek, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

A cause of death for Nancy Brown remains under investigation, CMPD said in a news release.

Brown was last seen around midnight Dec. 9 at a home on Neuhoff Lane in north Charlotte. She lived in New York City and was in Charlotte visiting relatives for the holidays, police said.

Family members noted Brown “suffers from a cognitive impairment” and they feared she may have gotten on a bus headed back to Brooklyn, New York, without telling anyone.

However, CMPD says searchers discovered remains believed to be those of Brown around noon on Monday, Jan. 15, in a “creek in the area of the 4700 block of Kirkgard Trail.”

The recovery site is about one-third of a mile from where she was last seen.

Neuhoff Lane and Kirkgard Trail are adjoining streets in the Cheshunt development off West Sugar Creek Road, maps show.

“The Medical Examiner’s office will be conducting an investigation into the cause of death to include the positive identification of the deceased,” CMPD said.

“The CMPD Homicide unit will be conducting a death investigation in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s office.”

