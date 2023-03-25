Missing person deemed ‘at risk’ found safe in Arroyo Grande

A 78-year-old resident of Grover Beach, deemed at risk by authorities, who went missing was found safe in Arroyo Grande after several hours Saturday.

Grover Beach Police say they located the man safely several hours after he was reported missing.

The man was previously seen three hours before around 10 a.m. at his home on the 800 block of South 8th Street in Grover Beach. The man was wearing a red plaid shirt with a navy blue T-shirt, grey pants and grey shoes.

The Grover Beach Police Department tweeted the man was safe as of 12:45 p.m., thanking the community.

“(He) is safe and was located in AG,” the agency wrote. “Thank you!”