Missing person found dead along Oil City bike trail; police investigating as homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a missing person was found dead along the Oil City bike trail.

According to Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, the body of a missing female was found along the trail in the early morning hours of March 27.

White said an investigation was carefully carried out, but it wasn’t conclusive when it came to her manner and cause of death.

The pathologist’s findings during the autopsy, although not specified, provided means for the investigation to upgraded to a homicide.

White said there is no suspect in custody related to this incident and it’s under investigation by the Oil City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and Venango County detectives from the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case, including any suspicious activity in the area of the bike trail, is asked to call law enforcement at (814) 678-3080.

Officials also encourage the public to use caution when using trails in the community at this time due to the nature of the investigation.

