Missing person found dead in residence on Jackson Avenue

Apr. 1—Joplin police are reporting having found Thursday afternoon the body of a person who was reported missing the previous day.

The body was discovered at a residence in the 2200 block of South Jackson Avenue, and a death investigation is in progress by detectives with the Joplin Police Department.

Police were not releasing the name of the person pending notification of next of kin. They also were declining comment on the cause and manner of death.

A news release said police received a missing person report onWednesday and that detectives are currently looking for a person of interest in the case.

Police said they are asking that anyone with information about the matter to call them at 417-623-3131.