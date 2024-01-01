Missing person found dead in St. Albans Town

TechCrunch

A funny — but true — joke at TechCrunch is that the security desk might as well be called the Department of Bad News, since, well, have you seen what we've covered of late? There is a never-ending supply of devastating breaches, pervasive surveillance and dodgy startups flogging the downright dangerous. When a security researcher found that a Bangladeshi government website was leaking the personal information of its citizens, clearly something was amiss. Viktor Markopoulos found the exposed data thanks to an inadvertently cached Google search result, which exposed citizen names, addresses, phone numbers and national identity numbers from the affected website.