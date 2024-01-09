Missing person from Kentucky found dead, woman charged with murder, state police say

A missing person from Kentucky was found dead Saturday and a woman has been charged with murder, according to Kentucky State Police.

Rufus Smallwood, 77, of Manchester, had been missing since Friday. KSP said his body was found near Crawfish Road in Clay County. He had injuries that suggested foul play was involved in his death, KSP said.

KSP investigated the death and later charged 44-year-old John Couch, of Manchester, with murder and first-degree robbery, according to KSP. Couch is being held at the Clay County Detention Center.

Smallwood was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, KSP said.