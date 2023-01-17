Missing person report leads to death investigation near Galivants Ferry. Four in custody

Horry County police announced Tuesday afternoon that four individuals have been taken into custody after a report of a missing person led to the discovery of an assault and death.

An original missing person report was received on Jan. 10, according to Horry County police. The victim in the missing person case was found dead on Monday afternoon near the Galivants Ferry area.

Samantha Watts, 40, was taken into custody Monday and charged with obstruction of justice. Three juveniles are also in connection to the investigation.

The name of the victim has not yet been released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The case remains under active investigation. No further information is available for release at this time.