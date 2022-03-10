Missing person reports for Petito, Laundrie released as police suspend search in Carlton Reserve

NORTH PORT – The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at the home of Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie, as officials gathered evidence to piece together possible clues.

Police set up crime scene tape and blocked off traffic for the entire block. At least 10 police vehicles were stationed near the home, where officers spent most of the day, going into the house with large folded cardboard boxes and at one point carrying in containers of food and bags of chips for lunch.

Laundrie's parents were briefly moved to an unmarked vehicle around 10 a.m. They were later allowed to return inside their North Port home. At 2:30 p.m., officials towed Laundrie's silver Mustang. By 3 p.m., they brought the evidence van, loading it up within an hour.

North Port Police carry boxes into the house as they along with the FBI serve a search warrant at the home of Brian Laundrie in North Port Florida.

Meanwhile, police have stopped searching the swampy preserves in southern Sarasota County for Laundrie as the case turns to a criminal investigation.

After a body was found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday, consistent with the description of Petito, authorities have turned their focus to finding Laundrie.

But the North Port Police Department announced Monday that the agency would not lead another search effort in Carlon Reserve after scouring the 25,000-acre wooded area throughout the weekend.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor said in a statement. “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

Laundrie is a “person of interest” in Petito's case, Taylor said. Authorities believe Laundrie drove Petito's van back to North Port from their cross-country road trip on Sept. 1 — 10 days before family reported her missing.

Laundrie's family then notified police on Friday that they had not seen him since Tuesday. He had left the house that day in his Ford Mustang. He had his hiking backpack and was headed for the Carlton Reserve, according to Taylor.

Case turns to criminal investigation

In response to a records request from the Herald-Tribune, the North Port Police Department released redacted missing person's reports for Laundrie and Petito on Monday.

For the first time, law enforcement has classified the case as an active criminal investigation, citing this as the lone reason for the heavy redactions to the missing person's reports.

The entire report besides the Laundries' address and the time officers responded was blacked out.

The report on Petito was dated Sept. 11, indicating the case may have been criminal under some other jurisdiction. Additional information was not immediately available. Taylor said Monday that all media interviews are on hold until further notice.

North Port Police and FBI search the home of Brian Laundrie on Monday. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancé Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

Before a body believed to be Petito was found, Taylor noted early Saturday the documents would be redacted. When asked if the redactions meant the case had evolved into an active criminal investigation, he responded “Not here” in an email.

Taylor said Friday night the police department was not actively “tailing” Laundrie even though he's a person of interest in his fiancé's disappearance. He has said several times that authorities could not force Laundrie to talk about Petito's whereabouts or what happened because it was not a criminal case.

“It's still a missing person case, so you know, we weren't following him around town,” Taylor said late Friday night, hours after Laundrie's parents reported him missing.

“We don't have a crime,” Taylor said again Saturday, as police combed the woods in North Port looking for Laundrie.

Social media bloggers find van

On Aug. 24, Petito FaceTimed with her mother and told her she was leaving Utah and heading to the Grand Teton in Wyoming.

Petito and her mother exchanged texts until Aug. 30 when she sent a final text that read “No service in Yosemite.” According to Petito's family lawyer Richard Stafford, Petito's mother does not believe the final text was sent by her daughter.

Authorities found a body believed to be Petito in Grand Teton, more than 12 hours from Yosemite. Forensics has not yet released a time or cause of death, however, it is unlikely Petito traveled from Teton to Yosemite and back, authorities said.

A video posted online early Sunday by Jenn and Kyle Bethune, known on YouTube as “Red White & Bethune,” around 6 p.m. Aug. 27 shows a camper similar to Petito's, with a Florida license plate, in Grand Teton National Park's camping area.

“We passed by a white van, and both Kyle and I recognized that they had Florida plates (we are from Florida too) and wanted to stop to say hi, but the van was dark, and it didn’t look like there was anyone there,” Jenn Bethune wrote in the video's description. “So we kept going.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito: Redacted missing person reports released