Missing persons cases down since pandemic, but police trying to be proactive

Nov. 21—Viola Montoya has gone to great lengths to find her son.

From taping a flyer on a downtown stop sign, to asking for help on Facebook's Santa Fe Bulletin Board and taking out an ad in The New Mexican, Montoya has seemingly tried everything to bring more attention to Gregorio Sandoval's disappearance. The 46-year-old has been missing since Halloween night.

She posted an update to Facebook on Nov. 12 offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to her son's safe return.

"If people want to help, choose a different neighborhood to comb through whenever you can," Montoya wrote in a public response to her Facebook thread Wednesday. "Thank you for your concern. I appreciate all your ideas."

Montoya declined to comment on her son's disappearance.

Sandoval is one of about 141 missing persons cases Santa Fe police have investigated in 2022, according to police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin. He added about 14 people have gone missing each month within city limits, with September being the highest at 21 people and April having the fewest with nine missing persons.

He added there has not necessarily been an increase in missing persons this year, but his department has been doing more to publicize disappearances and teenage runaways.

"This year in general we've been a lot more diligent about making sure that the public information releases go out immediately — as far as the missing persons — to our Facebook page and our social media," Champlin said. "So, there is a natural increase in that as far as visibility goes."

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said all but 11 people have been found out of those reported missing in 2022. While most of the department's missing person cases had happy endings, Ortiz added some of the people who are still lost have been gone since April and May.

"We continue to speak with witnesses. ... We kind of try to retrace their last steps and see where they were at last, who made contact with them last," Ortiz said.

He added the bulletins his department puts out on social media help elicit more tips. However, when all else fails, Ortiz said if investigators believe a person's disappearance is suspicious they will draft a warrant for the GPS data on their cellphone.

"That's not always a guarantee that we'll find them, but it gives us another investigative lead to go and try to figure out where they were at and see if we can't locate [them]," Ortiz said. "If there's no cellphones, or there's no activity on the cellphones, then we just continue looking at past associates and trying to locate them that way."

Data Ortiz provided shows a large decrease in missing persons case from 2019 to this year. He said 436 people were reported missing to police in that last pre-pandemic year. In 2020, the number of cases dropped to 250 before plummeting to 143 cases last year.

"We believe that COVID and everyone kind of being at home caused that reduction in missing persons/runaways, and then we saw another dip from 2020 to 2021," Ortiz said. "COVID was still going on, and this year we're starting to see that kind of pick back up now that things started to open up a lot more."

Data provided by the state Department of Public Safety shows a continued decrease in missing persons cases from 2019 to 2022. As of Monday, only 3,544 cases had been entered into the National Crime Information Center compared to the 5,047 reported cases in all of 2019.

However, data provided by the Department of Public Safety for the Santa Fe Police Department and Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office did not correlate with the numbers both agencies provided.

"I'm not going to speak to how [the Law Enforcement Records Bureau] intakes data in their [National Crime Information Center] and then reports it out," sheriff's spokesman Juan Ríos said. "I don't work for them."

Ríos said the county has investigated 29 missing persons cases in 2022 and have located all but one person. The data provided from the state indicates the office has looked into and closed 35 such cases.

"Remember, this data is dynamic, so if either agency cleared or added missing people since Monday. ... This may account for the variance," Department of Public Safety spokesman Herman Lovato wrote in an email. "The data entered and cleared into/from NCIC is the responsibility of each law enforcement agency."

Champlin wrote in an email Friday his department would not be able to provide an accurate reason for the discrepancy without checking with the Department of Public Safety.

Discrepancies and statistics are cold comfort for those experiencing the fear of losing a loved one. Many have rallied behind Montoya on her Facebook thread, asking questions about her son's case and offering suggestions for what she can do next.

Psychics, private investigators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have all been mentioned in the 101 comments posted to Facebook as of Friday under pictures Sandoval.

One of the accounts to respond to Montoya as she sought answers and solace last week was the Santa Fe Police Department.

"I want to make sure we have good communication and can collaborate to find Greg safe and help you and your family during this challenging situation," the department's account wrote.