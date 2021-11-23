Missing persons investigation underway in the Pine Barrens in Stafford

STAFFORD — A massive search is underway for one person, possibly two who went into the Pine Barrens on all-terrain vehicles and failed to return, authorities said.

Captain James Vaughn of the Stafford Township Police Department said a missing persons investigation is taking place in Warren Grove “involving quad(s).” Ocean County Sheriff’s officers are at the scene with Stafford police, he said.

He declined to provide any more details.

Pine Barrens : Better signs and maps could help trim abuse by off-road vehicles

The investigation began Tuesday morning and is centered around the home of the missing person or persons on Cedar Bridge Road, a law enforcement source said.

It was unclear how long ago the ATV rider or riders went missing.

The search is taking place as the hunting season continues.

Check back at app.com for more details on this breaking story.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Pine Barrens search begins for one, possibly two ATV riders