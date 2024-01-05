STAUNTON — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen January 2 at her Staunton home. A friend reported her to be missing Thursday to the Sheriff's Office, according to a press release.

Beverley Jo Collier is a white female, 77 years old, 5’1” and 153 pounds. Her hair is gray and her eyes are brown.

Collier whereabouts are unknown. She could possibly be driving a 2004 Nissan car, bronze in color with paint missing. The tag of the vehicle is XZN-6684.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Missing persons: Staunton woman last seen January 2