Missing Phenix City 11-year-old girl found safe, police say

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe, the Russell County Sheriff’s office said on Friday.

Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez is now with FBI agents, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not say where or how she was found.

Gomez was last been seen at Suntrace Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr Parkway on Wednesday, said Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith during a press conference Friday.

The FBI mobile office extended its thanks to the Phenix City Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and all other assisting agencies in a Twitter post Friday evening.

This story is developing and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.