Missing Philadelphia boy Damari Carter’s body still not found after after mom, boyfriend charged with murder

The body of missing Philadelphia boy Damari Carter has still not been recovered after his mother and her boyfriend were both charged in his murder.

The 4-year-old boy was reported missing in West Philadelphia on on Dec. 30, 2023, but officials presume he’s dead.

According to investigators, Dominique Bailey, his mother, told family members that Damari had been struck and killed by a car. However, officials could not find evidence to corroborate that claim.

Several days later, during police questioning, Bailey told investigators she was involved in her son’s death.

While executing a search warrant at a home, police arrested Kevin Spencer — Bailey’s boyfriend. Both have been charged despite the boy’s remains still being missing.

Bailey, 28, is charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, abuse of corpse and other offenses.

Spencer, 30, is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse and other related counts.

Darryle Carter, the boy’s father, told NBC Philadelphia he and Bailey broke up last year before she moved to Pennsylvania with the boy.

He told the station he was “hurt” when he was unable to talk to Damari on the boy’s birthday — Nov. 25, the last day other family members saw him.

Carter said he has “no idea who” Spencer is.

The boy’s family fears he was beaten to death.

“We are sorry that we didn’t do more and that we’re never going to stop looking for him. I love him. I’m so sorry,” Nakia Bailey, Carter’s aunt, told ABC 6.

“What happened to him was senseless,” she added. “I’m heartbroken. We still haven’t had peace. We don’t know where he is and it’s all because of my sister.”