Missing Pittsburgh teenager might be in the Midlands, sheriff’s office says

A missing teenager from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania might be in the Midlands, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacey Hoover has not been seen since July 26, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said. She was publicly reported missing by police on Aug. 2.

The 17-year-old is possibly in Sumter County, according to the sheriff’s office. Information about why the sheriff’s office believes the teen is in the Midlands was not made available. Sumter County is about 600 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Lacey Hoover, 17, is missing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and may be in Sumter County., according to the sheriff’s office.

There was no word if Hoover is considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen.

The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play is suspected in Hoover’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office described Hoover as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound female with freckles, blue eyes and long red hair with blonde tips.

Anyone who has seen Hoover, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7141.

Information can also be shared with CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.