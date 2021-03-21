Missing Pittsburgh woman found dead, police say

Mar. 21—A Penn Hills woman who had been reported missing Friday was found dead in Wilkinsburg, according to police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Maxine Gillis, 79, who suffered from a medical condition, was found in the 2200 block of William Penn Highway, the medical examiner said Saturday. The medical examiner said Gillis died around 12:24 p.m. Friday.

No cause of death was listed and the Allegheny County police are investigating the incident.

Police said a taxi took Gillis from the Veterans Administration Hospital and dropped her off at a family member's home at about 1 a.m. The family said she did not show up in the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive as planned.

