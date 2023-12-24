Missing Placer County man found dead

(FOX40.COM) — A Placer County man who was reported missing by family members was found dead on Saturday.

At 5 a.m. on Dec. 17, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that Timothy Massei, 67, walked away from his home in Foresthill. He did not have his wallet or cell phone on him and was considered an “at-risk” missing person. Officials say there was a concern about inclement weather.

Deputies reportedly worked with the family throughout the days following his disappearance in an attempt to locate Massaei. He was found dead on Saturday morning.

