Missing plants or patio décor? Check with Kettering police.

Jun. 4—Kettering police are trying to return stolen plants, patio decorations and other outdoors items taking during a string of recent thefts.

More than half a dozen Kettering and Oakwood residents reported thefts from porches and patios, with hundreds of dollars of items stolen.

Kettering police arrested Jesse Burneka in connection to the thefts earlier this week, but he is no longer listed an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail and has not been formally charged.

As police continue to investigate, they're encouraging Kettering and Oakwood residents to check their outdoors items to make sure nothing is missing.

The items were likely stolen between Saturday and Tuesday, according to police.

"KPD has returned over $1000.00 worth of stolen items to the proper owners but still have unclaimed/unreported property in our possession that we would like to return," read a Kettering Police Department Facebook post. "Take a moment to do an inventory of your plants and miscellaneous outdoor items to make sure nothing is missing and please file a report if something has been stolen."

To contact Kettering police, call 937-296-2555.