Missing plate leads to arrest

Aug. 31—A missing license plate led to the arrest Tuesday of an Odessa man on felony drug charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer spotted a Toyota Tundra without a front license plate around 8 p.m. Tuesday and pulled the driver over in the 1400 block of East 4th Street.

The officer, having heard rumors Anthedwayne Freeman, 44, was a drug dealer, asked him if he had anything illegal in the truck and Freeman gave him a baggy of synthetic marijuana, the report stated.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a digital scale, nearly $300 and a cigarillo with synthetic marijuana. According to the report, the officer also found 3.7 grams of crack cocaine in one of Freeman's shoes and 29.2 grams of methamphetamine in the other.

Freeman was arrested on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, more than 4 gram, less than 200 grams and manufacture/delivery of crack cocaine, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams. The meth charge is a Class 1 felony punishable by a prison sentence of five years to life and the cocaine charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to 20 years.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Freeman remained in the Ector County jail and no bail had been set.