Missing teen with autism has been found, according to police

WSBTV.com News Staff
Earlier Monday, Marietta police were asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen with autism.

Police have announced that the teen has been found safe.

The family reported Carlos Stiven Diaz-Barrios, 18, missing from his hotel room at the Motel 6 off Delk Road.

Diaz-Barrios was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

“Carlos has autism and while he does not like to be alone, he may not respond the way you would traditionally expect if confronted by a stranger,” police said.

Police added that Carlos and his mother have been living at the hotel for a month. His mother said Carlos likes to walk around the hotel but has never left the property by himself before.

Witnesses last saw Carlos walking east on Delk Road around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was wearing blue jeans and a long sleeved navy shirt.

Anyone who has seen Carlos or has information about his location is urged to call 911 or Marietta police.

