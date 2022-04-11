Missing Port St. Lucie 15-year-old girl last seen walking to school; police searching

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Monday morning walking to school in the area of Southwest Darwin Boulevard and Southwest Belmont Circle.

Saige Stiles, who is 5 feet 5 inches and has brown hair, was walking to school Monday but never arrived, police said.

Police reported investigators at 6:55 a.m. went to the area of Southwest Tulip Boulevard between Belmont Circle and Darwin Boulevard.

Saige Stiles

Saige attends nearby Treasure Coast High School, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

Police said Saige was talking on the phone to a friend while walking to school and said she was being followed by someone, police stated.

“The friend called 911 after becoming concerned for Saige and provided her location,” police stated. “Officers arrived on scene and located Saige’s backpack and cell phone on the sidewalk to the Panther Trace ommunity on Tulip (Boulevard).”

Dellacroce said Saige lives in the Panther Trace community.

Investigators found a camera system that showed Saige at 7:30 a.m. “walking southbound behind houses in the Panther Trace Community and did not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at the time.”

Port St. Lucie Police are seen along Southwest Tulip Boulevard near Treasure Coast HIgh School while trying to find a missing 15-year-old girl on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Port St. Lucie. The girl was talking to a friend on her phone wile walking to school and advised she was being followed by someone.

Police said a large law enforcement presence will be in the area as they investigate.

“We treat any missing persons case very seriously,” Dellacroce said. “We have all our available officers and resources on scene at this time.”

Dellacroce said officials have asked for a blood hound from the Okeechobee Correctional Institution, the state prison in Okeechobee.

“This is still a fluid situation and we are actively searching the area and attempting to find Saige,” police stated. “We have spoke to Saige’s friend and father who are cooperating with the investigation.”

Those with information are asked to call 911.

