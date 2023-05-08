Missing Prince George man's body found in south Richmond; charges are pending

The body of 23-year-old Cameron Cole was found Sunday in the 2100 block of Commerce Road in south Richmond.

RICHMOND — Richmond Police said they have found the body of a missing Prince George County man whose car reportedly was stolen by three homicide suspects and abandoned on the side of Interstate 295.

A spokesperson for Richmond Police declined to say how 23-year-old Cameron Cole died, but the department is treating his death as a homicide. The department did say that charges related to Cole's murder are pending against the three suspects last known to be in his car.

Cole's body was found Sunday in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Commerce Road not far from its intersection with Belemeade Road.

A family member of Cole's posted on Facebook, "Pray for our family. Cam Cole did not deserve this."

Cole, a delivery driver for Door Dash, was last seen alive April 28 in Chester. Prince George Police said he was reported missing after he did not show up for dinner with his mother.

His family and friends launched searches of their own in the days after.

The three suspects are identified as Isabelle Battle, 19, of Chesterfield, Xavier Brown, 22, of Richmond and Demond Williams, 39, of an unknown address. They already had been charged with the May 3 shooting death of Ckristopher Tyler of Chesterfield County. Tyler was shot after a confrontation at a gas station is south Richmond and died after crashing his car into a cement truck on Richmond Highway.

Later on I-295, a Hopewell deputy sheriff spotted a car matching the description of Cole's Honda heading southbound. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped near the 4-mile marker. Battle and Williams were immediately arrested. Brown fled the scene but was captured later.

The investigation into Cole's death is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Richmond Detective Gregory Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. That information also may be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

