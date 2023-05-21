Missing PSL woman, 93, found dead in back of car

Ana Delacruz, 93, who was found dead Saturday night, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 93-year-old Port St. Lucie woman with dementia was found dead Saturday night in the back seat of an unlocked car on a residential street, police said, a day after she had gone missing.

Ana Delacruz, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, was last seen Friday at about 9:30 a.m. when she walked away from her home in the 2400 block of Southeast Melaleuca Boulevard, Port St. Lucie Police said in a Facebook post.

In a video update earlier Saturday, Assistant Chief Marc DiMeo said the agency was conducting a full search for Delacruz, 24 hours after she had been declared missing.

Her body was found in the back seat of an unlocked vehicle in the 1900 block of Southeast Bowie Street at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, police said. An occupant of the house discovered Delacruz and called police.

"At this time no foul play is suspected," police said late Saturday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this extremely sad and difficult time."

DiMeo said Friday that Delacruz had recently moved to the area and was living with relatives.

“This could be anyone's grandmother. This could be your grandmother. This could be your mother,” DiMeo said at the time. Resources including about 30 officers, helicopters from the sheriff’s offices in St. Lucie and Martin counties, drones, an ATV and a bloodhound from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office participated in the search for Delacruz.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Missing woman, 93, found dead in back seat of Port St. Lucie car