Missing Quinton Simon’s mother says she’s ‘not hiding’ as police consider her prime suspect in disappearance

The mother of Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old boy from Georgia who has been missing for nearly three weeks, says she’s “not hiding,” even as police consider her the prime suspect in the child’s disappearance.

“I’m here. I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Leilani Simon told WTOC. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”

Local police in Chatham County and the FBI are actively searching a nearby landfill, where they believe they will find the child’s remains.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.