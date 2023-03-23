Missing radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift found dead in San Francisco

The body of Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift, a popular San Francisco radio DJ who was first reported missing in late February, has been found.

Vandergrift was last seen leaving his home at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. According to CBS Bay Area, his body was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39.

The body was found on Wednesday evening, and the city's medical examiner's office said Thursday that they had identified the late Vandergrift, who hosted "The JV Show" and multiple podcasts covering celebrity news, viral trends and pop culture on Wild 94.9, a popular station in the Bay Area owned by iHeartRadio.

Police do not suspect foul play in the 54-year-old's death, CBS Bay Area said. He was described by the police as "at risk" shortly after being reported missing.

Wild 94.9 issued a statement confirming Vandergrift's death.

"With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV," the station wrote. "We are devastated to know that JV is gone. Please keep his wife, Natasha, his family and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Earlier in March, Vandergrift's wife Natasha Yi shared in a Facebook post that "personal information" led the radio host's loved ones to "believe JV will not be coming back," CBS Bay Area reported.

Yi, also a Wild 94.9 radio host, reportedly wrote that her husband had been in "physical torture" for the last two years, but did not share more details.

Antisemitic incidents in U.S. hit record high in 2022, Anti-Defamation League finds

Lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over ties to China amid national security concerns

Men's NCAA basketball tournament resumes with Sweet 16 matchups