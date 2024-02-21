Missing: Richard Green
Richard Green, age 34, missing since December 26, 2023, Cleveland, call 216-623-2755
Seeking safety in baseball could be a fool's errand, but when you hit on a consistent player in fantasy, it's a huge deal. Here are Fred Zinkie's picks for the safest players of 2024.
SolarEdge stock sank amid an abrupt slowdown in demand and weakness in the residential installation market.
Back in 2016, Netflix open sourced Conductor, its microservices orchestration platform, but last December, it announced that it would discontinue maintaining it. Thankfully, for the many companies that rely on it, the creators of Conductor had previously left the company to launch Orkes, a startup that provides an enterprise-grade microservices platform based on the open source project. Orkes took over the maintenance of Conductor for the time being and today the company announced that it has now raised a $20 million Series A on top of its $9.3 million seed round in 2022.
Founded in 2012 by Alex Elias and Jay Alger, Qloo seeks to uncover consumer behaviors and trends across entertainment, fashion, travel, sports, food and other segments. Elias, an NYU Law School graduate, says that he was inspired to found Qloo after noticing a gap in the market for what he calls "taste knowledge."
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser got a 6% pay bump after a year when profits dropped and Fraser began a restructuring that will result in an estimated 20,000 job cuts.
Aaron Judge missed 42 games last season after he injured his toe crashing through a fence at Dodger Stadium.
The president can't make himself any younger, of course, but many political experts believe there are strategies that could help address the biggest challenge facing his reelection campaign.
"I'd say we have a neutral look on housing for 2024," Home Depot CEO Edward Decker said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. "We don't think there's incremental pressure nor do we think that we're quite ready for a hockey stick recovery."
Ford is cutting prices of its all-electric 2023 Mustang Mach-E by has much as $8,100 as the automaker attempts to rid itself of inventory and compete with Tesla and its increasingly cheaper EVs. That extra incentive is in addition to the tax credit Ford Credit already passes on to consumers.
The U.S. women begin the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Tuesday against the Dominican Republic.
Acer unveiled a pair of AMD Ryzen 8040 series laptops on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, given their chips’ dedicated NPUs, the company is marketing the 2024 Acer Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 as AI workhorses.
Uber has quietly started testing a feature that lets gig workers pick up prepaid items from local stores and deliver them to customers in India. Called "Store Pickup," the feature debuted in select U.S. cities in December and is now expanded to Delhi-NCR, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Customers can order pickups and deliveries and track them live through the Uber app — similar to how they track rides.
Genesis planned to launch exclusively EVs starting in 2025, but a new report claims the brand will release its first hybrid models that year.
Developed for the European market, the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer offers an electric drivetrain and crossover-rivaling trunk space.
Samsung has announced a variety of updates designed to give its devices' audio capabilities a boost, starting with a Galaxy Buds' capability that could make it easier to communicate in another language.