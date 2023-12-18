Missing Richland County father and daughter found dead in SC, 100 yards from his truck

A father and his 6-year-old daughter whose disappearance Saturday prompted a search across the Midlands have been found dead in Calhoun County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of Jason and Michelle Murph were found on Lavender Lane near exit 136 off I-26 near St. Matthews around 1 p.m. Monday.

An Orangeburg County K9 unit found the bodies of Jason, 42, and Michelle approximately 100 yards from their truck.

The truck was found around noon Monday by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, leading to a search of the surrounding area.

In a statement, the sheriff’s department said that Jason Murph’s wife, Michelle’s mother, received a phone call around 8 p.m. Saturday that led them to believe that the father and daughter had been involved in a wreck and needed help.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.