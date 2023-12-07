Missing Richland County man with medical issues hasn’t been seen in weeks, SC cops say

A search is underway for a missing Columbia man with medical issues.

Morgan Duncan was publicly reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. The 27-year-old has not been seen since last month, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Duncan was last seen Nov. 28 at his home in the 200 block of Springtree Drive, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, near the intersection with Parklane Road and not far from Exit 73 on Interstate 20.

There was no word if Duncan was alone when he was last seen. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Duncan’s disappearance.

Duncan was called a “vulnerable adult,” by the sheriff’s department, which said the 27-year-old is in need of his prescribed medication. Both Duncan’s family and deputies are involved in the search.

The sheriff’s department described Duncan as a 5-foot-6, 135-pound man.

Anyone who has seen Duncan, or has information about him, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.