Missing Richland County teen with medical issues hasn’t been seen in a week

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager with medical issues.

Elissa Luker was publicly reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. The 16-year-old has not been seen since Jan. 17, when she got into a gray or silver four-door sedan.

The Irmo High School student was last seen in the Gardendale subdivision off Bush River Road, according to a missing person report. That’s near St. Andrew’s Road, and about a mile from Exit 63 on Interstate 20.

There was no word if Luker was considered a runaway, or who else might have been in the car when she was last seen. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Luker’s disappearance.

The teen has medical issues that require medication, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on her condition was not available.

The sheriff’s department said Luker was last seen wearing a Hello Kitty hoodie and red checkered pants, and was carrying a black book bag. She is described as a 5-foot-2, 105-pound female with short dark brown hair and blue eyes, according to the missing person report.

Luker could be in either Richland County or Lexington County, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who has seen Luker, or has information about her, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.