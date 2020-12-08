Missing rideshare driver found dead in Allentown was mother of 4
A rideshare driver who had been missing for several days has been found dead in Allentown, Pa.
According to Axios, Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang) went to China in mid-2015 amid an FBI investigation into her, and has not returned since.
There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June. But German prosecutors have yet to charge him in connection with the case and say that while they have evidence it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC.
It seems the executives leading COVID-19 vaccine development know better than to attend a big gathering right about now.On Tuesday, the White House will be hosting a "vaccine summit" apparently meant to bring vaccine developers, scientists, and government leaders together ahead of distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. But drug industry leaders have decided the event is more of a "public relations stunt," and some big names aren't even planning to attend, Stat News reports.Pfizer and Moderna are currently at the top of the COVID-19 vaccine world, having produced vaccine candidates that are more than 90 percent effective at stopping transmission of the disease. But despite the fact that both of the companies' CEOs had been invited to the vaccine summit, neither plans to attend, two sources tell Stat. The summit comes just days before the Food and Drug Administration is set to examine Pfizer's vaccine data, and a week before it will look at Moderna's. Both reviews will likely result in emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines.Many other companies involved in the vaccine distribution process — FedEx, UPS, Walgreens, and CVS among them — are expected to send representatives to the event. But they "are likely to send lower-ranking executives as opposed to their CEOs," sources familiar with the event's planning tell Stat. And despite an apparent conflict of interest, Peter Marks, the FDA official who heads vaccine approvals, may end up attending the summit, Stat reports.
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.
President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have "come to the conclusion" that Biden can "forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.""You don't need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen," Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because "it's up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I'm sure it will happen.""This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time," he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have "made sacrifices to pay off student loans" Schumer said it would be "good for everybody.""Lots of students paid off student loans but it's such a burden it's good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished," he said. "It's never been this high."He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but "people can't afford it now."
The president and his closest associates could face multiple civil and criminal investigations once he leaves office.
Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.
The Taliban militants of Afghanistan have grown richer and more powerful since their fundamentalist Islamic regime was toppled by U.S. forces in 2001. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in US$1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, who revealed the Taliban’s income sources in a confidential report commissioned by NATO and later obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.In comparison, the Afghan government brought in $5.55 billion during the same period. The government is now in peace talks with the Taliban, seeking to end their 19-year insurgency.I study the Taliban’s finances as an economic policy analyst at the Center for Afghanistan Studies. Here’s where their money comes from. 1\. Drugs – $416 millionAfghanistan accounted for approximately 84% of global opium production over the past five years, according to the United Nation’s World Drug Report 2020. Much of those illicit drug profits go to the Taliban, which manage opium in areas under their control. The group imposes a 10% tax on every link in the drug production chain, according to a 2008 report from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, an independent research organization in Kabul. That includes the Afghan farmers who cultivate poppy, the main ingredient in opium, the labs that convert it into a drug and the traders who move the final product out of country. 2\. Mining – $400 million to $464 millionMining iron ore, marble, copper, gold, zinc and other metals and rare-earth minerals in mountainous Afghanistan is an increasingly lucrative business for the Taliban. Both small-scale mineral-extraction operations and big Afghan mining companies pay Taliban militants to allow them to keep their businesses running. Those who don’t pay have faced death threats.According to the Taliban’s Stones and Mines Commission, or Da Dabaro Comisyoon, the group earns $400 million a year from mining. NATO estimates that figure higher, at $464 million – up from just $35 million in 2016. 3\. Extortion and taxes – $160 millionLike a government, the Taliban tax people and industries in the growing swath of Afghanistan under their control. They even issue official receipts of tax payment.“Taxed” industries include mining operations, media, telecommunications and development projects funded by international aid. Drivers are also charged for using highways in Taliban-controlled regions, and shopkeepers pay the Taliban for the right to do business. The group also imposes a traditional Islamic form of taxation called “ushr” – which is a 10% tax on a farmer’s harvest – and “zakat,” a 2.5% wealth tax. According to Mullah Yaqoob, tax revenues – which may also be considered extortion – bring in around $160 million annually. Since some of those taxed are poppy growers, there could be some financial overlap between tax revenue and drug revenue. 4\. Charitable donations – $240 millionThe Taliban receive covert financial contributions from private donors and international institutions across the globe. Many Taliban donations are from charities and private trusts located in Persian Gulf countries, a region historically sympathetic to the group’s religious insurgency. Those donations add up to about $150 million to $200 million each year, according to the Afghanistan Center for Research and Policy Studies. These charities are on the U.S. Treasurey Department’s list of groups that finance terrorism. Private citizens from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran and some Persian Gulf nations also help finance the Taliban, contributing another $60 million annually to the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, according to American counterterrorism agencies. 5\. Exports – $240 millionIn part to launder illicit money, the Taliban import and export various everyday consumer goods, according to the United Nations Security Council. Known business affiliates include the multinational Noorzai Brothers Limited, which imports auto parts and sells reassembled vehicles and spare automobile parts.The Taliban’s net income from exports is thought to be around $240 million a year. This figure includes the export of poppy and looted minerals, so there may be financial overlap with drug revenue and mining revenue. 6\. Real estate – $80 millionThe Taliban own real estate in Afghanistan, Pakistan and potentially other countries, according to Mullah Yaqoob and the Pakistani TV Channel SAMAA. Yaqoob told NATO annual real estate revenue is around $80 million. 7\. Specific countriesAccording to BBC reporting, a classified CIA report estimated in 2008 that the Taliban had received $106 million from foreign sources, in particular from the Gulf states.Today, the governments of Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are all believed to bankroll the Taliban, according to numerous U.S. and international sources. Experts say these funds could amount to as much as $500 million a year, but it is difficult to put an exact figure on this income stream. Building a peacetime budgetFor nearly 20 years, the Taliban’s great wealth has financed mayhem, destruction and death in Afghanistan. To battle its insurgency, the Afghan government also spends heavily on war, often at the expense of basic public services and economic development.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]A peace agreement in Afghanistan would allow the government to redirect its scarce resources. The government might also see substantial new revenue flow in from legal sectors now dominated by the Taliban, such as mining. Stability is additionally expected to attract foreign investment in the country, helping the government end its dependence on donors like the United States and the European Union.There are many reasons to root for peace in war-scarred Afghanistan. Its financial health is one of them.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hanif Sufizada, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * How a troop drawdown in Afghanistan signals American weakness and could send Afghan allies into the Taliban’s arms * After US and Taliban sign accord, Afghanistan must prepare for peaceHanif Sufizada does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.
President Trump's janky legal and political campaign to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden through the courts and state legislatures effectively dies Tuesday, when the "safe harbor" deadline presumptively locks in certified vote counts. As of Monday night, 47 states and the District of Columbia have certified their results, giving Biden electoral votes to spare, according to Reuters' tally. When the Electoral College formally casts ballots on Dec. 14, Biden should have 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.Under the 1887 Electoral Count Act, each state's slate of electors chosen by the "safe harbor" date " is final and presumptively cannot be challenged in court or in Congress," CNN's Elie Honig explains. "The states are not required to finalize their electoral votes by the safe harbor date — but if they do, those determinations are protected by federal law," so this "should effectively extinguish any dying embers of hope even for the last few remaining election denialists.""Trump's legal team publicly says the safe harbor deadline is meaningless and they'll simply disregard it," since it isn't enshrined in the Constitution, Politico reports. "But the campaign's legal filings tell another story," and "as Trump attempts to bludgeon his way to a second term, judges and lawyers for both sides have also treated the safe-harbor deadline as a cause for urgency." There will still be a bit of drama as Trump allies in Congress challenge the final results Jan. 6, and Trump may have other reasons for publicly keeping up his losing fight.> Per its FEC report yesterday, Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the election have cost his campaign about $8.8 million so far, including about $2.3 million on lawyers. > > But they've helped him raise $207 million. https://t.co/lYZ63XODg8 https://t.co/3eR3uB1WYJ> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 4, 2020But "Trump's allies have increasingly acknowledged their losing legal hand," Politico reports, and the accumulating losses "have all underscored a reality that seems to be sinking in inside Trump's orbit: It's over."
Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
New detailed data released Tuesday showed Pfizer's vaccine had no major safety concerns but can cause temporary and minor side effects.
A member of the Emirati royal family has bought a 50 per cent stake in an Israeli premier league club, the latest major deal to emerge from a normalisation treaty struck by the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates earlier this year. Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan signed the deal with Beitar Jerusalem, a controversial club which has never signed an Arab player and has battled with a reputation for anti-Muslim racism. "I am thrilled to be a partner in such a glorious club that I have heard so much of and in such a great city, the capital of Israel and one of the holiest cities in the world,” Sheikh Hamad said in a statement on the club's website. The reference to Jerusalem as the "capital" of Israel is noteworthy as the city is claimed by both the Israelis and the Palestinians as their own, and is one of the biggest sources of tension in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A spokesman for the club said that Beitar would set up a new board of directors and that Sheikh Hamad’s son would represent him on it. Sheikh Hamad has also pledged to invest 300m shekels (£69m) in the club over the next ten years. The purchase is the latest in a string of lucrative deals made possible by the Abraham Accords, an agreement to end hostilities between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.
Iran said Monday it was glad the United States “got the message” and modified its behavior in the Persian Gulf, after the top U.S. Navy official in the region said his forces had reached a state of deterrence with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea. “Unfortunately, the U.S. has often had an unprofessional approach toward Iran’s navy,” he said. Paparo, who oversees the Navy's 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, said the two sides had reached a state of “uneasy deterrence” and that he had a “healthy respect” for Iran's regular navy and the naval forces of its Revolutionary Guard.
Arizona's Republican Party has a disturbing call to action for its followers.Ever since the typically red state flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, some supporters of President Trump, including a legal team for his campaign, have been spreading baseless claims that voter fraud cost Trump the election. Those "Stop the Steal" backers got a big boost Tuesday, as Arizona's Republican Party retweeted a call for followers to be ready to "give [their] life for this fight."> He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm> > — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020Shortly after, the Arizona GOP Twitter shared a clip of the fourth Rambo movie, where Sylvester Stallone's character tells his posse to "live for nothing, or die for something."> "This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something." pic.twitter.com/U830SiXf4N> > — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020Despite all the "Stop the Steal" campaign's memes and press conferences, Trump's backers have failed to win any meaningful court cases aimed at throwing out votes they claimed were fraudulent. Most states have certified their election results to give Biden the win, and the Electoral College will confirm it next week.
Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.
An engineer and combat veteran, Kelly served in the 1991 Persian Gulf War and deployed to Iraq in 2005 as operations officer.
A Franklin County sheriff's deputy identified as Jason Meade shot Casey Goodson while he was at his home's front door on December 4.
Lawyers representing President Trump and his efforts to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden showed surveillance video Thursday they claimed showed election workers in Fulton County, Georgia, pulling hidden "suitcases" of ballots out from under tables on election night and counting them without supervision.Gabriel Sterling, a top Georgia election official, said Friday that election investigators had watched all the surveillance video from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, not just the 90 seconds Rudy Giuliani's legal team showed in a Georgia Senate subcommittee hearing, and they found that the "suitcases" were regular ballot boxes on wheels and the vote count was supervised until the end. Trump's team is "intentionally misleading the public about what happened at State Farm Arena on election night," Sterling said. "These aren't magical ballots."Frances Watson, chief investigator of the Georgia secretary of state's office, elaborated in a sworn affidavit filed late Sunday. The secretary of state's office did receive complains on election night that clerks, observers, and media personnel were asked to leave State Farm Arena due to a water leak, Watson said, but "our investigation revealed that the incident initially reported as a water leak late in the evening of Nov. 3 was actually a urinal that that had overflowed early in the morning of Nov. 3, and did not affect the counting of votes by Fulton County later that evening."Watson went on to explain that after interviewing witnesses and watching surveillance video, it became clear that "observers and media were not asked to leave," but "simply left on their own" when they saw one group of workers depart after their job was done. The video also "revealed that there were no mystery ballots that were brought in from an unknown location and hidden under tables," just boxes sealed and openly placed there by workers who briefly, incorrectly thought they were done counting for the night.Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron told The Associate Press on Friday there were no independent observers watching the vote scans for about 20 minutes on election night, just surveillance video. Georgia law permits observers to stay in the room as votes are tallied but doesn't require it. CBS 46 Atlanta showed some of the video in a Friday newscast.
The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's two-dose vaccine, enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans.