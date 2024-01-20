MISSING: At-risk 13-year-old out of West Valley City, police searching
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 13-year-old boy who is considered “at-risk” is missing out of West Valley City, according to West Valley City Police.
Daniel Des Losatos left home around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, and hasn’t returned.
Police said he was last seen near West Valley City’s Valley Fair Mall.
He was reportedly wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a beige hoodie.
Losatos is described as 5’3″ tall, 150 pounds, and having shaggy black hair with a red stripe.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call 801-840-4000 immediately.
No further information is available at this time.
