MISSING: At-risk 13-year-old out of West Valley City, police searching

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 13-year-old boy who is considered “at-risk” is missing out of West Valley City, according to West Valley City Police.

Daniel Des Losatos left home around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, and hasn’t returned.

Police said he was last seen near West Valley City’s Valley Fair Mall.

Daniel Des Losatos (Courtesy of West Valley City Police)

He was reportedly wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a beige hoodie.

Losatos is described as 5’3″ tall, 150 pounds, and having shaggy black hair with a red stripe.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call 801-840-4000 immediately.

No further information is available at this time.

