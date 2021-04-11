Missing at-risk Longmont man found deceased Friday

Apr. 11—An at-risk Longmont man who had been missing since Monday was found dead Friday.

Longmont police said in a Facebook post that Kyle Alvarez, 32, had been located and was deceased. The post did not say where Alvarez had been found. Robin Ericson, Longmont police spokesperson, said any further information on the situation would have to come from the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Alvarez was reported missing from the 1500 block of Goshawk Drive on Monday afternoon. He had last been seen driving a 2005 gold-colored Honda CRV. Police said that Alvarez was on a required medication and had missed many doses.