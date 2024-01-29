Missing, at-risk man reported in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing man in northeast Bakersfield.

Steve Vanwinkle, 78, is an at-risk man reported missing on Jan. 28, according to Bakersfield police. Last seen around noon on the 3400 block of River Blvd., Vanwinkle is considered at-risk due to having dementia. He has no cell phone or any way to take care of himself, according to BPD.

Police describe Vanwinkle as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He is bald, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and hat, while possibly in possession of a cane.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-711.

