Missing Robinson Township woman found dead

A missing Robinson Township woman has been found dead, Pittsburgh police said.

Sherri Keefer was last seen walking on California Avenue in Brighton Heights in December.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office, Keefer’s body was found in the 4400 block of Ohio River Boulevard in Bellevue.

A cause and manner of death has not been released. Further updates will come from the medical examiner’s office.

